Pets Can Extend Your Life

Dog owners have a lower risk of early death than people without canine companionship, particularly when it comes to dying from a heart attack or stroke.

Dog ownership decreases a person’s overall risk of premature death by 24 percent, according to researchers who conducted a review of the available medical evidence. The benefit is most pronounced in people with existing heart problems.

“People who had a heart attack prior to getting a dog had even more reduction in mortality,” said Dr. Caroline Kramer, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Toronto.

Previous research has found that dog owners tend to have lower blood pressure, healthier cholesterol levels and less stress. One study discovered that “the act of petting a dog reduces blood pressure as much as hypertensive medication.”