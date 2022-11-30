×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: dogs | heart attack | stroke | blood pressure

Pets Can Extend Your Life

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 04:31 PM EST

Dog owners have a lower risk of early death than people without canine companionship, particularly when it comes to dying from a heart attack or stroke.

Dog ownership decreases a person’s overall risk of premature death by 24 percent, according to researchers who conducted a review of the available medical evidence. The benefit is most pronounced in people with existing heart problems.

“People who had a heart attack prior to getting a dog had even more reduction in mortality,” said Dr. Caroline Kramer, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Toronto.

Previous research has found that dog owners tend to have lower blood pressure, healthier cholesterol levels and less stress. One study discovered that “the act of petting a dog reduces blood pressure as much as hypertensive medication.”

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

