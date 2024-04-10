×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Foods That Help Prevent Diabetes

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. Wednesday, 10 April 2024 04:27 PM EDT

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100 million U.S. adults have diabetes or prediabetes. Because diabetes leads to other serious complications — such as cardiovascular disease, inflammation, kidney disease, and neurological issues — it’s important to deal with this epidemic.

“Diabetes is a disease of the fork,” says Dr. Joel Fuhrman, author of “The End of Diabetes.”

Type 2 diabetes, the most common kind, can be prevented and even reversed with diet, notes Dr. Fuhrman. Here are some top food choices for preventing the onset of diabetes:

• Walnuts. A study published in 2018 found that participants who had eaten walnuts in the past 24 hours were half as likely to have diabetes. Eat them raw or roasted as a perfect on-the-go snack.

• Apple cider vinegar. According to the American Diabetes Association, apple cider vinegar can “significantly improve insulin response” in those with insulin resistance or Type 2 diabetes. Use it in your salad dressing or drink one to two tablespoons mixed in water 30 minutes before breakfast.

• Cinnamon. A study in Diabetes Care found that people with Type 2 diabetes who consumed cinnamon daily improved triglyceride levels as well as reduced serum glucose, LDL cholesterol, and total cholesterol.

• Chia seeds. These seeds are an excellent food for people with diabetes because they are high in fiber but low in digestible carbs. The viscous fiber in chia seeds may actually lower blood sugar levels by slowing down the rate of digestion as food moves through your gut.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 10 April 2024 04:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

