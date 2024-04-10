Foods That Help Prevent Diabetes

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100 million U.S. adults have diabetes or prediabetes. Because diabetes leads to other serious complications — such as cardiovascular disease, inflammation, kidney disease, and neurological issues — it’s important to deal with this epidemic.

“Diabetes is a disease of the fork,” says Dr. Joel Fuhrman, author of “The End of Diabetes.”

Type 2 diabetes, the most common kind, can be prevented and even reversed with diet, notes Dr. Fuhrman. Here are some top food choices for preventing the onset of diabetes:

• Walnuts. A study published in 2018 found that participants who had eaten walnuts in the past 24 hours were half as likely to have diabetes. Eat them raw or roasted as a perfect on-the-go snack.

• Apple cider vinegar. According to the American Diabetes Association, apple cider vinegar can “significantly improve insulin response” in those with insulin resistance or Type 2 diabetes. Use it in your salad dressing or drink one to two tablespoons mixed in water 30 minutes before breakfast.

• Cinnamon. A study in Diabetes Care found that people with Type 2 diabetes who consumed cinnamon daily improved triglyceride levels as well as reduced serum glucose, LDL cholesterol, and total cholesterol.

• Chia seeds. These seeds are an excellent food for people with diabetes because they are high in fiber but low in digestible carbs. The viscous fiber in chia seeds may actually lower blood sugar levels by slowing down the rate of digestion as food moves through your gut.