Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

OPINION

Early Sleep Helps Diabetics

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Thursday, 06 July 2023 02:16 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

A study of people with Type 2 diabetes found that those who go to bed late and get up late tend to get little exercise, putting their health at greater risk.

Understanding how sleep time can affect physical activity might help people with Type 2 diabetes manage their health, said researcher Dr. Joseph Henson of the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom.

For the study, more than 600 patients with Type 2 diabetes wore tracking devices for a week to record intensity and time of their activity, including sleep, rest, and overall physical activity. The findings showed that 25 percent of the participants went to sleep early and rose early; 23 percent went to bed late and got up late; and 52 percent did neither.

Alex Rowlands, Ph.D., an adjunct research fellow at the University of South Australia, said the study offers insight into behavior of people with Type 2 diabetes. “The link between sleep times and physical activity is clear: Go to bed late and you’re less likely to be active,” Rowlands said. “For someone with diabetes, this is information that could help get them on a path to good health.”

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


