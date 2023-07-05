Early Sleep Helps Diabetics

A study of people with Type 2 diabetes found that those who go to bed late and get up late tend to get little exercise, putting their health at greater risk.

Understanding how sleep time can affect physical activity might help people with Type 2 diabetes manage their health, said researcher Dr. Joseph Henson of the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom.

For the study, more than 600 patients with Type 2 diabetes wore tracking devices for a week to record intensity and time of their activity, including sleep, rest, and overall physical activity. The findings showed that 25 percent of the participants went to sleep early and rose early; 23 percent went to bed late and got up late; and 52 percent did neither.

Alex Rowlands, Ph.D., an adjunct research fellow at the University of South Australia, said the study offers insight into behavior of people with Type 2 diabetes. “The link between sleep times and physical activity is clear: Go to bed late and you’re less likely to be active,” Rowlands said. “For someone with diabetes, this is information that could help get them on a path to good health.”