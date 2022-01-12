Managing Childhood Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is a condition in which the body’s immune system fails to produce much-needed insulin. It accounts for about 5 percent of all diabetes diagnoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most often occurring in children between the ages of 5 to 7 years old.

For families with a diabetic child, that means taking on a challenging, active role of learning everything about high and low blood sugar, glucose, insulin shots, meal planning, and administering round-the-clock care.

Here are some tips for managing your child’s Type 1 diabetes:

• Stay calm and comforting during treatments.

• Prepare healthy meals for the whole family.

• Exercise together.

• Work with the right healthcare professionals.

• Be positive and encouraging with your child.