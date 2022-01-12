×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: diabetes | prevention | glucose | insulin

Managing Childhood Diabetes

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 12 January 2022 04:43 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Type 1 diabetes is a condition in which the body’s immune system fails to produce much-needed insulin. It accounts for about 5 percent of all diabetes diagnoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most often occurring in children between the ages of 5 to 7 years old.

For families with a diabetic child, that means taking on a challenging, active role of learning everything about high and low blood sugar, glucose, insulin shots, meal planning, and administering round-the-clock care.

Here are some tips for managing your child’s Type 1 diabetes:

• Stay calm and comforting during treatments.

• Prepare healthy meals for the whole family.

• Exercise together.

• Work with the right healthcare professionals.

• Be positive and encouraging with your child.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
Type 1 diabetes is a condition in which the body’s immune system fails to produce much-needed insulin.
diabetes, prevention, glucose, insulin
126
2022-43-12
Wednesday, 12 January 2022 04:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved