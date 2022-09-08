×
Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: diabetes | prediabetes | blood sugar

Stop Prediabetes From Turning Into Diabetes

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. Thursday, 08 September 2022

Prediabetes, a health condition affecting more than 80 million American adults, occurs when blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed as Type 2 diabetes.

A normal fasting blood sugar level is less than 100 mg/dL. In prediabetes, the level is between 100 and 125. In diabetes, it is above 125.

The good news is that a 12-year study of 918 participants over age 60 who were diagnosed with prediabetes found that people with the condition are less likely to develop Type 2 diabetes than originally thought.

According to the study — which was conducted by the Aging Research Center at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden — 22 percent of participants reverted to normal blood sugar levels while 13 percent of participants developed diabetes.

Things such as having lower systolic blood pressure, no heart disease, and a healthy weight could all help in reverting blood sugar levels back to normal. Adopting healthy lifestyle strategies like a plant-based diet, cutting back on sugar, exercising at least 30 minutes a day, and losing weight can help adjust those factors that turn prediabetes into a more dangerous condition.

Prediabetes, a health condition affecting more than 80 million American adults, occurs when blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed as Type 2 diabetes.
