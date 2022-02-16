×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: diabetes | insulin | pancreas | vitamin d

Vitamin D Slows Diabetes Onset

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 16 February 2022 04:45 PM

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 27 million people in the United States have Type 2 diabetes.

A recent study in the journal Cell revealed that vitamin D may slow the onset of diabetes by protecting the beta cells of the pancreas, which manufacture and release insulin, the hormone essential for controlling glucose levels in the blood. If the beta cells produce too little insulin, glucose can accumulate in the blood at levels that are toxic to cells.

Researchers at the Salk Institute in La Jolla, Calif., used a compound called iBRD9 to boost the activity of vitamin D receptors, which had a protective effect on the beta cells of mice, bringing glucose levels within a normal range.

“We know that diabetes is a disease caused by inflammation,” explained senior author Ronald Evans. “In this study, we identified the vitamin D receptor as an important modulator of both inflammation and beta cell survival.”

By adding iBRD9 to the vitamin D, scientists could supercharge genes to trigger an anti-inflammatory effect and protect the beta cells even under stressful conditions.

