Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

OPINION

Low-Carb Diet Can Put Diabetes in Remission

Wednesday, 23 August 2023 04:08 PM EDT

In the United States, more than 34 million people have diabetes — the vast majority Type 2 diabetes — which arises when the body loses its sensitivity to the hormone insulin. Strict limits on carbohydrates can help get Type 2 diabetes under control, but the benefits typically wane over time, new research shows.

An analysis of 23 small trials found that low-carb diets worked better than other eating plans in helping people lose weight and send their Type 2 diabetes into remission. That was true, at least, in the first six months. By the one-year mark, most of the advantages of the low-carb lifestyle had vanished.

It’s not clear why, according to Grant Brinkworth, one of the researchers on the review. But it’s possible people had a tough time sticking with the diets.

Still, people with Type 2 diabetes might be able to kick-start some weight loss and better blood-sugar control with a low-carb diet.

“The findings of this study suggest, at least in the short term, that people with Type 2 diabetes could consider a low-carb diet as a treatment option,” said Brinkworth.

