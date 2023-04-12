×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: diabetes | heart attack | neruropathy | dr. crandall

Why Diabetes Increases Heart Attack Danger

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 12 April 2023 04:20 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Each year, more than 1 million Americans are diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the metabolic disorder, which is characterized by the body’s inability to process glucose (blood sugar). The condition causes damage throughout the body, including the coronary arteries.

People with diabetes are two to four times more likely to develop heart disease than nondiabetics.

In addition, diabetics are much more likely to overlook the main symptom of a heart attack: chest pain.

The reason is that excess glucose (sugar) buildup in the blood damages nerve endings throughout the body, causing a condition called neuropathy. People with neuropathy can feel sensations such as tingling that are not actually caused by any external stimulus, or even more dangerous, it can blunt pain sensations from problems that are actually occurring.

This is why people with diabetes can be unaware of heart attack warning signs, and also why their doctors must monitor them carefully — both for signs that they are developing heart disease, or that it is becoming more severe.

