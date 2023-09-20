×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: diabetes | breast cancer | metformin | dr. roizen
OPINION

Diabetes Drug May Help Prevent Breast Cancer

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 20 September 2023 04:34 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Women with Type 2 diabetes may be more likely to develop breast cancer, but according to one study taking the diabetes drug metformin appears to reduce their risk for the most common type. Compared to women without diabetes, risk for estrogen-positive breast cancer was 38 percent lower among women with Type 2 diabetes who had used metformin for 10 years or more.

Metformin did not protect against estrogen-negative breast cancer and may increase risk for triple-negative breast cancers.

The study included more than 44,000 women ages 35 to 74 who were followed for more than eight years, completing questionnaires every three years. Though they had never been diagnosed with breast cancer when the study began, they were sisters or half-sisters of women diagnosed with breast cancer.

While women with Type 2 diabetes who took metformin were protected against estrogen-positive breast cancer, they had a 74 percent higher risk of developing triple-negative breast cancer.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
Taking the diabetes drug metformin appears to reduce their risk for the most common type of breast cancer.
diabetes, breast cancer, metformin, dr. roizen
153
2023-34-20
Wednesday, 20 September 2023 04:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved