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Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

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Tags: diabetes | blood sugar | fiber | dr. crandall
OPINION

3 Ways to Reverse Diabetes

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 29 April 2026 04:37 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Diabetes is a condition in which there is excess sugar in the blood, which can damage blood vessels throughout the body. Some 40 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with diabetes. However, it’s estimated that 8.7 million people have the condition but are not diagnosed. In its early stages, diabetes has no symptoms, so it can cause damage for years before detection.

People with diabetes are twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke than those without the condition. And heart disease is the most common cause of death for people with diabetes. Likewise, having diabetes increases a person’s risk for developing heart disease.

Diabetes is diagnosed with a blood test that shows your average blood sugar level over the past two or three months by measuring the amount of glucose attached to blood cells, known as hemoglobin A1C. An A1C level of 6.5 percent or higher on two separate tests means that you have diabetes. An A1C between 5.7 percent and 6.4 percent means you have prediabetes, or insulin resistance. Below 5.7 percent is considered normal.

The good news is that diabetes can be reversed. Here are three resolutions you can make to help you do that:

1. Lose weight. Getting down to your ideal weight is a surefire way to beat diabetes. Even as you lose weight, you will see dramatic changes in your blood glucose levels and blood pressure — proof that you’re fighting diabetes.

2. Eliminate sugar. Sugar is linked to chronic inflammation, and people with chronic inflammation have a high risk of diabetes as well as many other adverse health conditions. Become a label-reader and avoid added sugar in your shopping.

3. Eat lots of fiber. This is the nondigestible part of food that adds bulk and swells in the stomach when eaten, helping you feel full longer. Fiber also slows the process of food being converted to glucose, which helps stabilize blood sugar levels.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


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Some 40 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with diabetes. However, it’s estimated that 8.7 million people have the condition but are not diagnosed.
diabetes, blood sugar, fiber, dr. crandall
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2026-37-29
Wednesday, 29 April 2026 04:37 PM
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