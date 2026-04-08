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Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

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Tags: diabetes | beta cells | carbohydrates | dr. crandall
OPINION

Reducing Carbs Improves Diabetes

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 08 April 2026 04:27 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Type 2 diabetes is caused in part by the failure of pancreatic beta cells to respond as they should to blood sugar. Research suggests that switching to a low-carbohydrate diet might correct that beta cell dysfunction, boosting patients’ health.

Beta cells are made in the pancreas and produce insulin, the hormone humans need to control blood sugar levels. In one study, researchers placed 57 white and Black adults with Type 2 diabetes on one of two dietary regimens. Some patients ate a low-carb diet (9 percent carbohydrates and 65 percent fat), while others ate a high-carb diet (55 percent carbohydrates and 20 percent fat). All people on the low-carb diet saw significant improvements in their beta cell responses to blood sugar.

“People with Type 2 diabetes on a low-carbohydrate diet can recover their beta cells, an outcome that cannot be achieved with medication,” noted lead study author Barbara Gower of the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The findings suggest that “people with mild Type 2 diabetes who reduce their carbohydrate intake may be able to discontinue medication and enjoy eating meals and snacks that are higher in protein and meet their energy needs.”

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Research suggests that switching to a low-carbohydrate diet might correct that beta cell dysfunction, boosting patients’ health.
diabetes, beta cells, carbohydrates, dr. crandall
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2026-27-08
Wednesday, 08 April 2026 04:27 PM
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