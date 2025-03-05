CoQ10 Reduces the Risk of Diabetes

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder in which glucose (sugar) builds up in the blood because a person doesn’t produce enough insulin to adequately transport it into cells for converting food into ATP (energy). That buildup of glucose in the bloodstream damages the body’s organs, including the heart.

It’s estimated that about one in 10 Americans have diabetes, making them more likely to have heart disease or to suffer a stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CoQ10 helps prevent diabetes in several ways. First, it has been found to help reduce oxidative stress, which damages cells in ways that can lead to development of metabolic diseases such as diabetes. Second, CoQ10 may help improve cholesterol levels in people with diabetes, lowering their heart attack risk.

It also boosts insulin sensitivity, which means the body is better able to transport blood glucose into cells, as one double-blind study demonstrated.

In one study, 50 patients were divided into two groups: one received 150 mg of CoQ10 daily; the other received a placebo. Of the 40 patients who completed the study, those who were given CoQ10 had better glycemic control, indicating that their insulin was working more effectively to control their blood glucose levels.

The study was published in the Journal of Diabetes & Metabolic Disorders.

The third way CoQ10 helps prevent diabetes is by aiding in weight control. People who develop diabetes are more likely to be overweight. Research shows that CoQ10 might help prevent diabetes by stimulating the breakdown of fats and reducing the accumulation of fat cells that could lead to obesity or Type 2 diabetes, according to another study published in the journal Medical Principles and Practice.