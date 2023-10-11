COPD Can Cause Hypertension

More than 32 million Americans suffer from a condition called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a chronic inflammatory lung condition that hinders air flow from the lungs. It is usually caused by chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or both.

There’s a direct connection between healthy lungs and a healthy heart. When you inhale, oxygen travels down your windpipe into your lungs. It then goes through bronchial tubes that branch into smaller tubes called bronchioles. These lead to the alveoli, or air sacs.

But when a person’s lung function is impeded by COPD, the extra strain on the heart can result in pulmonary hypertension, which is a very serious condition.

Other types of pulmonary disease that impact the lungs can also cause pulmonary hypertension.