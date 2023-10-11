×
Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

OPINION

COPD Can Cause Hypertension

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 11 October 2023 04:26 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

More than 32 million Americans suffer from a condition called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a chronic inflammatory lung condition that hinders air flow from the lungs. It is usually caused by chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or both.

There’s a direct connection between healthy lungs and a healthy heart. When you inhale, oxygen travels down your windpipe into your lungs. It then goes through bronchial tubes that branch into smaller tubes called bronchioles. These lead to the alveoli, or air sacs.

But when a person’s lung function is impeded by COPD, the extra strain on the heart can result in pulmonary hypertension, which is a very serious condition.

Other types of pulmonary disease that impact the lungs can also cause pulmonary hypertension.

Wednesday, 11 October 2023 04:26 PM
