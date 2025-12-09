Spices That Boost Heart Health

Spicing up your foods reduces the need for salt and sugar, says Dr. Nieca Goldberg, clinical associate professor of medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. “Salt can raise blood pressure and worsen heart failure symptoms. Sugar can lead to weight gain and worsen glucose levels, which can strain your heart,” she explained.

Here are five spices proven to boost heart health:

1. Cinnamon. This spice from a tree bark has been shown to help control blood sugar levels, especially in those with diabetes. Cinnamon also helps lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

2. Cumin. Often used in Indian and Mexican dishes, cumin is a powerful anti-inflammatory and may help with weight loss. It works well in bean dishes, stews as well as rice or quinoa.

3. Garlic. This flowering plant has been shown to improve the flexibility of blood vessels and to lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Eating garlic may also help reduce blood pressure. You can also buy aged garlic extract supplements.

4. Ginger. This versatile spice lends its peppery and pungent flavor to teas, smoothies, and cooked dishes. Its active compound, gingerol, helps lower oxidation. Like garlic, it is available in dried and powdered versions as well.

5. Paprika. This spice, which comes from grinding dried red peppers, is heart healthy because of its rich vitamin A content. Sweet paprika pairs well with hummus, tofu, and eggs.