3 Tips for Lowering Cholesterol

You need a certain amount of cholesterol for your body to function, but an excess amount forms fatty deposits that lead to heart disease.

There are three measures of cholesterol you need to know: LDL cholesterol, the so-called “bad” cholesterol; HDL cholesterol, the “good” cholesterol; and your total cholesterol level.

Healthy people should aim for a total cholesterol level of 200 mg/dL or lower. But if you have heart disease, you need to aim lower; your total cholesterol level should be 150 mg/dL or less, with an LDL cholesterol level of 50 mg/dL to 70 mg/dL or less, and HDL cholesterol level of 45 mg/dL or more.

Weight loss and exercise can help you reach those numbers. Here are three specific tips for lowering your cholesterol:

1. Eliminate trans fats. These fats, which are often present in processed foods, increase your risk of heart disease and other chronic health problems. You can find out whether they are present by reading the product label, where trans fats often are listed as “partially hydrogenated oils” or “shortening.”

2. Pump up your fiber intake. Foods that are high in soluble fiber, such as oatmeal, prunes, beans, and apples, help keep your body from absorbing cholesterol.

3. Add spices to your cooking. Garlic, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, and black pepper can all help lower cholesterol.