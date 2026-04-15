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Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

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Tags: cholesterol | trans fat | heart disease | dr. crandall
OPINION

3 Tips for Lowering Cholesterol

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 15 April 2026 04:14 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

You need a certain amount of cholesterol for your body to function, but an excess amount forms fatty deposits that lead to heart disease.

There are three measures of cholesterol you need to know: LDL cholesterol, the so-called “bad” cholesterol; HDL cholesterol, the “good” cholesterol; and your total cholesterol level.

Healthy people should aim for a total cholesterol level of 200 mg/dL or lower. But if you have heart disease, you need to aim lower; your total cholesterol level should be 150 mg/dL or less, with an LDL cholesterol level of 50 mg/dL to 70 mg/dL or less, and HDL cholesterol level of 45 mg/dL or more.

Weight loss and exercise can help you reach those numbers. Here are three specific tips for lowering your cholesterol:

1. Eliminate trans fats. These fats, which are often present in processed foods, increase your risk of heart disease and other chronic health problems. You can find out whether they are present by reading the product label, where trans fats often are listed as “partially hydrogenated oils” or “shortening.”

2. Pump up your fiber intake. Foods that are high in soluble fiber, such as oatmeal, prunes, beans, and apples, help keep your body from absorbing cholesterol.

3. Add spices to your cooking. Garlic, cinnamon, coriander, cumin, and black pepper can all help lower cholesterol.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


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You need a certain amount of cholesterol for your body to function, but an excess amount forms fatty deposits that lead to heart disease.
cholesterol, trans fat, heart disease, dr. crandall
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2026-14-15
Wednesday, 15 April 2026 04:14 PM
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