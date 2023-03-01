×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: cholesterol | statins | dementia | dr. crandall

Heart Drugs May Lower Dementia Risk

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 01 March 2023 04:31 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

In addition to benefiting the heart, certain combinations of drugs for cholesterol (statins) and blood pressure (ACE inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers, or ARBs) may also lower a person’s risk of dementia.

A team led by USC researcher Julie Zissimopoulos tracked data from nearly 700,000 Medicare beneficiaries ages 67 and older who had used both a high blood pressure drug and a statin drug for the two previous years. None had been diagnosed with dementia, and they had never taken any Alzheimer’s medications.

The use of the statins pravastatin and rosuvastatin, combined with ACE inhibitors or ARBs for high blood pressure was associated with a reduced risk for dementia compared to other drug combinations.

Pravastatin or rosuvastatin in combination with ARBs was especially good at lowering the risk.

If these findings are replicated in future research, they might lead to specific combinations of statins and high blood pressure drugs being recommended to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, the researchers said.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
In addition to benefiting the heart, certain combinations of drugs for cholesterol and blood pressure may also lower a person’s risk of dementia.
cholesterol, statins, dementia, dr. crandall
165
2023-31-01
Wednesday, 01 March 2023 04:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved