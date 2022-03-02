×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: cholesterol | heart attack | oats | omega-3

Five Foods That Reduce Cholesterol

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 02 March 2022 04:24 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Certain foods can help bring down high cholesterol naturally, without the potentially dangerous side effects of medication. Here are some superfoods that can drive down blood cholesterol levels:

1. Oats. Start your day with a bowl of oatmeal or a cold oat-based cereal like Cheerios that deliver 1 to 2 grams of soluble fiber. Add a sliced banana for even more heart-healthy fiber. Soluble fiber is broken down to form short-chain fatty acids that help block the formation of LDL cholesterol, which can cause arterial damage.

2. Beans. This healthy staple is rich in soluble fiber and takes longer to digest so you feel fuller longer. And there are many choices — navy, garbanzo, lentils, black-eyed peas — so you won’t run out of options.

3. Nuts. Studies have shown that eating just two ounces of nuts daily can lower LDL cholesterol. Although they’re 80 percent fat, it’s unsaturated fat that helps lower LDL levels, decreases your risk of developing blood clots, and may improve the lining of your arteries. Walnuts, almonds, and hazelnuts are particularly heart-healthy.

4. Foods fortified with sterols. Sterols and stanols are plant extracts that help prevent the body from absorbing cholesterol from food. Many manufacturers add sterols to products such as granola bars, spreads, and yogurt.

5. Fatty fish. Eating at least two servings of salmon, trout, mackerel, or other coldwater fish instead of red meat has heart-healthy benefits. Meat boosts LDL cholesterol levels, while fish contains omega-3 fatty acids that drive LDL down and boost healthier HDL cholesterol. Omega-3 fatty acids also help prevent inflammation that causes plaque buildup in the arteries, leading to heart attack or stroke.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
Certain foods can help bring down high cholesterol naturally, without the potentially dangerous side effects of medication.
cholesterol, heart attack, oats, omega-3
272
2022-24-02
Wednesday, 02 March 2022 04:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved