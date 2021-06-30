×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: cardiology | heart failure | medication

No 'Quick Fix' for Heart Failure

By Wednesday, 30 June 2021 04:38 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Cardiologists tend to like “quick fixes,” like opening a clogged vessel with a balloon. But treating heart failure takes time, determination, and old-fashioned perseverance — all things that are in short supply these days.

Traditionally, doctors have shortchanged patients by not following the guidelines established by the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association and the Heart Failure Society of America.

Recently, a UCLA research team decided to see if this had changed, so they looked at how patients are being treated now, compared to several years ago.

They found that the vast majority of heart failure patients (27 to 67 percent) are still not being prescribed the right combination of medications. And when they are, the dosages are too low.

This is tragic, because proper heart failure treatment saves lives. I have had patients with heart failure enjoy active lives in their 80s, 90s, and even beyond.

So if you have heart failure, you need to be proactive and certain you are getting the proper care.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
Cardiologists tend to like “quick fixes,” like opening a clogged vessel with a balloon. But treating heart failure takes time, determination, and old-fashioned perseverance.
cardiology, heart failure, medication
167
2021-38-30
Wednesday, 30 June 2021 04:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved