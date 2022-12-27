×
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Do Carb-Heavy Meals Disturb Sleep?

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. Wednesday, 28 December 2022 04:30 PM EST

Americans love carb-heavy foods such as pasta, white bread, and baked goods. But all those carbohydrates and sugars might be keeping people up at night. About 30 percent of Americans have insomnia, and one study finds carb-heavy diets may be partly to blame, according to lead author James Gangwisch, assistant professor of clinical psychiatric social work at Columbia University in New York.

Highly refined sugars have a high glycemic index, which can trigger a sudden rise in blood sugar. “When blood sugar is raised quickly, your body reacts by releasing insulin, and the resulting drop in blood sugar can lead to the release of hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol, which can interfere with sleep,” Gangwisch explained.

On the other hand, a diet rich in vegetables, fiber, and whole fruit was linked to fewer problems with insomnia and better, restful sleep. Whole fruits contain sugar, but the fiber in them prevents spikes in blood sugar, Gangwisch explained.

“This suggests that the dietary culprit triggering insomnia was the highly processed foods that contain larger amounts of refined sugars that aren’t found naturally in food,” he said.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

