×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: carbohydrates | calories | diet

Are Low-Carb Diets Good or Bad?

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 09 March 2022 04:35 PM Current | Bio | Archive

I have mixed feelings about low-carb diets. On one hand, many patients who can’t stick to other diets find success with them.

But I don’t recommend them for people who have already been diagnosed with heart disease because they include too much saturated fat.

An article in Lancet Public Health suggests that while eating too many carbohydrates may shorten your life span, so might eating too few. The study defined a low-carb diet as one in which 40 percent of calories are derived from carbohydrates; high-carb diets were more than 70 percent of calories.

The sweet spot, they say, appears to be 50 to 55 percent of calories from carbs. The study also found that low-carb diets that replace carbohydrates with proteins and fats from plant sources were associated with lower risk of mortality compared to those that replace carbohydrates with proteins and fat from animal sources.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
I have mixed feelings about low-carb diets. On one hand, many patients who can’t stick to other diets find success with them.
carbohydrates, calories, diet
147
2022-35-09
Wednesday, 09 March 2022 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved