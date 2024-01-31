×
Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

calcium scan | heart attack | atherosclerosis
'Silent' Heart Disease Is Widespread

Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Many middle-age adults with apparently healthy hearts have a buildup of fatty deposits in their arteries, a study shows.

Researchers found that of more than 25,000 50- to 64-year-olds, about 42 percent had signs of atherosclerosis — a buildup of plaque in the arteries that can lead to a heart attack or stroke — despite the fact that none had any history of heart trouble.

They underwent two types of imaging tests: coronary calcium scan (heart scan) and CT angiography. Currently, calcium screening is the standard test. During calcium screening, a CT scan is used to detect calcium deposits in the heart arteries, because calcium is a component of plaques.

A calcium score of zero means there is no detectable calcium in the arteries. Those people are considered to be low-risk for a heart attack.

CT angiography involves injecting a contrast dye into blood vessels, allowing the CT scan to spot plaques. Based on that test, the researchers found 42 percent of study participants had some degree of atherosclerosis.

Even among people with calcium scores of zero, 5.5 percent actually had some degree of atherosclerosis based on angiography.

The findings suggest that CT angiography offers additional information beyond coronary artery calcium scoring.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Many middle-age adults with apparently healthy hearts have a buildup of fatty deposits in their arteries, a study shows.
Wednesday, 31 January 2024 04:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

