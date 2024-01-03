×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Breastfeeding Linked to Healthier Blood Pressure

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. Wednesday, 03 January 2024 04:36 PM EST

Toddlers who were breastfed for even a few days have lower blood pressure than those who always got a bottle, research has found. And lower blood pressure at an early age may lead to a healthier heart and blood vessels in adulthood.

“Infants who received even a relatively small amount of their mother’s early breast milk, also known as colostrum, had lower blood pressure at 3 years of age, regardless of how long they were breastfed or when they received other complementary foods,” said lead author Dr. Kozeta Miliku, a postdoctoral fellow at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont.

Colostrum, which is present in breast milk but not infant formula, is loaded with immune, growth, and tissue[1]repair properties that benefit babies.

Other research has linked breastfeeding with lower heart disease risk in adulthood, but how much breastfeeding was needed to gain that benefit was unclear.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Toddlers who were breastfed for even a few days have lower blood pressure than those who always got a bottle, research has found.
