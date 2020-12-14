Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: bones | osteoporosis | heart disease | dr. crandall

Bone Thinning, Heart Disease Linked

By Monday, 14 December 2020 04:12 PM Current | Bio | Archive

If you suffer from osteoporosis, there’s a good chance that you also have heart disease, and now researchers are finding out why.

Osteoporosis is the bone-thinning disease that occurs with aging, and tends to occur more often in women. Ten million people have osteoporosis in the U.S., and 18 million more are at risk of developing the disease. About three-quarters of those with osteoporosis are women, but the condition can occur in men as well.

Researchers at the University of Southampton, in England, were among the first to use a special scanning technique to analyze the wrist bones of 350 men and women ages 70 to 85. They discovered that people with a history of cardiac problems, including coronary heart disease, angina, heart attack, and heart failure had lower wrist bone density than those who did not, and therefore were at greater risk of developing osteoporosis. This occurred more often in the study’s male subjects.

If you do have heart disease, a bone density scan might be in order, especially if you have other risks for osteoporosis.

Other risk factors for osteoporosis include being a woman (especially if menopausal), being Caucasian or Asian, having a history of the disease in your family, and being small-framed.

© 2020 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
   
1Like our page
2Share
Share
Dr-Crandall
If you suffer from osteoporosis, there’s a good chance that you also have heart disease, and now researchers are finding out why.
bones, osteoporosis, heart disease, dr. crandall
205
2020-12-14
Monday, 14 December 2020 04:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
Newsmax TV Live

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved