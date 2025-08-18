WATCH TV LIVE

Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Morning Habits to Boost Longevity

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 20 August 2025 03:41 PM EDT

Starting your day on the right foot can extend your life. People who live in Blue Zones, areas around the world noted for their longevity, also share morning habits that you can adopt to increase both health and longevity:

• Eat a nutritious breakfast. Old-fashioned oatmeal is the consummate Blue Zone breakfast. Enjoy steel-cut, slow-cooked oatmeal with chopped nuts, especially almonds.

• Spend time with loved ones. Even on hectic mornings, check in with family. Putting them first is an important characteristic of life in the Blue Zones. They make family a priority over work and hobbies.

• Drink coffee. Nicoyans, Sardinians, and those who live in areas like Ikaria in Greece, kick off their mornings with a cup of coffee, slightly sweetened and without cream. Coffee is scientifically proven to boost mood and help with depression. It also contains antioxidants.

• Set your intentions for the day. Older people who set goals tend to live longer than those who don’t. Start each day by setting an intention or establishing a purpose for the day. According to research, if you can sum up your daily purpose with just one phrase, you could live up to seven years longer.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


