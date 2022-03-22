×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Food Swaps That Lower Blood Sugar

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Making a few small adjustments in your diet can have a big impact on your blood sugar, as well as your weight.

For instance, one can of Coke has 39 grams of sugar in the form of high fructose corn syrup. Instead of soda, drink sparkling water flavored with stevia drops.

Here are some other food swaps that can help people control their blood sugar:

• Bananas/Berries. Bananas are loaded with potassium and other nutrients, but they can also make blood sugar spike. Berries are a better choice to put in your morning cereal or for snacking.

• Cereal/Oatmeal. Even “healthy” boxed cereals tend to be loaded with sugar, but plain oatmeal is just oats. Oatmeal also has a lot of soluble fiber that slows down the release of its natural sugars. But read the labels of instant oatmeal carefully because the flavored varieties often have a lot of added sugar and preservatives.

• White rice/Brown rice. Both are heavy on carbs, but the white version is stripped of magnesium, potassium, and other nutrients. The brown variety also has a lot more fiber, which helps keep blood sugar in check.

• Light greens/Dark greens. All greens provide a lot of nutrition packed into low-calorie packages. But the dark ones like kale, spinach, arugula, and chard have higher levels of magnesium and potassium. These minerals are vital in the metabolism of sugar, and both are associated with a reduced risk of diabetes.

• Potatoes/Beans. Get your starch fix with beans instead of potatoes. Beans have a lower glycemic index along with more fiber, protein, and blood sugar-balancing potassium. Kidney, garbanzo, soy, pinto, and black beans are best.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.



Tuesday, 22 March 2022 04:36 PM
