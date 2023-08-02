Keeping High Blood Pressure at Bay

Small changes can make a big difference in your blood pressure, according to the American Heart Association. Here are some tips to keep your blood pressure in a healthy range:

• Take blood pressure pills as prescribed. Prescription medication can be one of the most effective ways to manage your blood pressure. Tell your doctor if you have concerns about prescriptions.

• Read the labels on over-the[1]counter drugs. Some common medications can significantly affect your blood pressure.

• Maintain a healthy weight. Using a measurement of height and weight called body mass index (BMI), aim to maintain a BMI between 18.5 and 24.9.

• Eat a healthy diet. Start with lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, and lean meats. Cut back on saturated and total fat. Try to stay under 1,500 mg of sodium/salt a day.

• Be active. Get at least 150 minutes of activity per week, with a combination of moderate and vigorous aerobic activity.

• Limit alcohol. Have no more than one drink a day for most women or two for most men.

• Don’t smoke. Both tobacco products and vapes contain nicotine that can raise your blood pressure