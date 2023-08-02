×
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Keeping High Blood Pressure at Bay

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. Wednesday, 02 August 2023 04:30 PM EDT

Small changes can make a big difference in your blood pressure, according to the American Heart Association. Here are some tips to keep your blood pressure in a healthy range:

• Take blood pressure pills as prescribed. Prescription medication can be one of the most effective ways to manage your blood pressure. Tell your doctor if you have concerns about prescriptions.

• Read the labels on over-the[1]counter drugs. Some common medications can significantly affect your blood pressure.

• Maintain a healthy weight. Using a measurement of height and weight called body mass index (BMI), aim to maintain a BMI between 18.5 and 24.9.

• Eat a healthy diet. Start with lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, and lean meats. Cut back on saturated and total fat. Try to stay under 1,500 mg of sodium/salt a day.

• Be active. Get at least 150 minutes of activity per week, with a combination of moderate and vigorous aerobic activity.

• Limit alcohol. Have no more than one drink a day for most women or two for most men.

• Don’t smoke. Both tobacco products and vapes contain nicotine that can raise your blood pressure

Small changes can make a big difference in your blood pressure, according to the American Heart Association.
Wednesday, 02 August 2023 04:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
