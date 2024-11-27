WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: blood pressure | l-arginine | nitric oxide | dr. crandall
OPINION

L-Arginine Safeguards Blood Vessels

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 27 November 2024 02:56 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Nearly a third of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, which raises the risk of heart disease and stroke. That’s why blood pressure drugs are among the bestselling medications in the country.

Unfortunately, those drugs come with significant risks, and may not entirely control the problem. In fact, about one-third of people with high blood pressure have “resistant hypertension,” meaning that their blood pressure cannot be controlled with less than four medications.

L-arginine helps regulate the production of nitric oxide, which safeguards both the heart and the blood vessels.

It is nitric oxide that signals the muscles in the heart’s arteries to relax, enabling them to widen and blood flow to increase.

This helps prevent plaque from building up on the walls of the arteries, allowing the blood to flow more smoothly and therefore lower blood pressure.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
Nearly a third of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, which raises the risk of heart disease and stroke.
blood pressure, l-arginine, nitric oxide, dr. crandall
139
2024-56-27
Wednesday, 27 November 2024 02:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved