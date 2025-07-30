WATCH TV LIVE

Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

BP Fluctuations Damage Heart and Brain

Wednesday, 30 July 2025

Research has demonstrated that fluctuating blood pressure can be a harbinger for both dementia and heart disease. Ups and downs within 24 hours or even over several days or weeks were linked with impaired thinking, scientists from Australia reported.

Higher variations in systolic blood pressure, the top number, were linked with stiffening of the arteries, which is associated with heart disease.

Researchers studied this in 70 healthy older adults ages 60 to 80 who had no signs of dementia or thinking impairment. The team monitored participants’ blood pressure, gave them a cognitive test, and measured arterial stiffness in their brains and arteries.

“We found that higher blood pressure variability within a day, as well as across days, was linked with reduced cognitive performance. We also found that higher blood pressure variations of the systolic BP [blood pressure] were linked with higher blood vessel stiffness in the arteries,” said lead author Daria Gutteridge, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of South Australia’s Cognitive Ageing and Impairment Neuroscience Laboratory.

“These results indicate that the different types of BP variability likely reflect different underlying biological mechanisms, and that systolic and diastolic blood pressure variation are both important for cognitive functioning in older adults.”

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 04:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

