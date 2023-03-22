×
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Gastric Bloating May Mimic Heart Attack

Severe bloating can put pressure on the heart and trigger heart monitor readings that can be mistaken for a heart attack, according to a case report on a previously healthy 41-year-old man who was seen by doctors at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, after three weeks of lower extremity swelling, fatigue, and shortness of breath.

While in the ICU, the man’s heart monitor suddenly showed the onset of ST-segment elevations — often an indicator of a heart attack.

But when pressure was placed on the man’s upper abdomen to assess the severe bloating, the heart monitor suddenly stopped showing ST-segment elevations.

After a nasogastric tube was inserted to relieve the man’s bloating, the man did not have any further signs of heart trouble.

Severe bloating can put pressure on the heart and trigger heart monitor readings that can be mistaken for a heart attack.
