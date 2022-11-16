×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: atrial fibrillation | stroke | alcohol

Frequent Drinking Can Trigger AFib

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 16 November 2022 04:26 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Frequent drinking is more likely than binge drinking to increase your risk of atrial fibrillation (AFib), which increases the risk of stroke fivefold.

For one study, researchers analyzed data from 9.7 million people without AFib. The participants were asked about their alcohol consumption and were followed for eight years.

The strongest risk factor for AFib was the number of times per week a person drank. The greatest risk was seen in those who drank every day, followed by drinking twice or once a week.

As in previous studies, this one found an association between the amount of alcohol consumed and risk of AFib. For each gram of alcohol consumed per week, new-onset AFib risk rose 2 percent.

Compared to mild drinkers, those who drank no alcohol had an 8.6 percent higher risk. Moderate drinkers had a 7.7 percent higher risk, and heavy drinkers a 21.5 percent higher risk.

“Recommendations about alcohol consumption have focused on reducing the absolute amount rather than the frequency,” study author Dr. Jong-Il Choi said in a journal news release. “Our study suggests that drinking less often may also be important to protect against atrial fibrillation.”

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
Frequent drinking is more likely than binge drinking to increase your risk of atrial fibrillation (AFib), which increases the risk of stroke fivefold.
atrial fibrillation, stroke, alcohol
190
2022-26-16
Wednesday, 16 November 2022 04:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved