Frequent Drinking Can Trigger AFib

Frequent drinking is more likely than binge drinking to increase your risk of atrial fibrillation (AFib), which increases the risk of stroke fivefold.

For one study, researchers analyzed data from 9.7 million people without AFib. The participants were asked about their alcohol consumption and were followed for eight years.

The strongest risk factor for AFib was the number of times per week a person drank. The greatest risk was seen in those who drank every day, followed by drinking twice or once a week.

As in previous studies, this one found an association between the amount of alcohol consumed and risk of AFib. For each gram of alcohol consumed per week, new-onset AFib risk rose 2 percent.

Compared to mild drinkers, those who drank no alcohol had an 8.6 percent higher risk. Moderate drinkers had a 7.7 percent higher risk, and heavy drinkers a 21.5 percent higher risk.

“Recommendations about alcohol consumption have focused on reducing the absolute amount rather than the frequency,” study author Dr. Jong-Il Choi said in a journal news release. “Our study suggests that drinking less often may also be important to protect against atrial fibrillation.”