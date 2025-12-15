WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

AFib Increasing Among Younger People

Atrial fibrillation has always been considered a disease of the elderly, but research is changing that impression as well. Although it’s still true that most people who develop AFib are 65 or older, one study found that younger people are developing the condition in larger numbers — and it’s more serious than was previously thought.

University of Pittsburgh researchers who examined data from 67,000 patients with AFib found that nearly one-quarter were under age 65. These younger patients were also at a higher risk for serious complications including heart failure, stroke, heart attack, and death.

Researchers aren’t certain why younger people are developing this condition, but possible causes include the fact that chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure are occurring at younger ages because of increasing obesity.

Other factors may include lifestyle, stress, vaping, and respiratory damage due to COVID-19.

It could also be that atrial fibrillation is simply more likely to be diagnosed due to the advent of wearable fitness bands that are programmed to detect health issues, including AFib.

