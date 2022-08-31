×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: atrial fibrillation | dementia | stroke

Atrial Fibrillation Increases Chance of Dementia

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 31 August 2022 04:36 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Many aging Americans have the heart arrhythmia known as atrial fibrillation (AFib), which research suggests could raise their risk for dementia.

In a Korean study, researchers noted that the link between AFib and dementia was found even among people who hadn’t suffered a stroke. AFib is a known risk factor for a stroke.

“People who developed atrial fibrillation had a 50 percent increased risk of developing dementia compared to those who did not develop the condition,” said study leader Boyoung Joung, professor of cardiology and internal medicine at Yonsei University College of Medicine in Seoul, South Korea. “This means that an extra 1.4 people per 100 of the population would develop dementia if they were diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. The risk occurred in people younger and older than 70,”

Joung explained in a news release. Finally, Joung said, “We also found that atrial fibrillation increased the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by 30 percent, and more than doubled the risk of vascular dementia.”

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Crandall
Many aging Americans have the heart arrhythmia known as atrial fibrillation (AFib), which research suggests could raise their risk for dementia.
atrial fibrillation, dementia, stroke
162
2022-36-31
Wednesday, 31 August 2022 04:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved