AFib Treatment Reduces Dementia Risk
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: atrial fibrillation | dementia | dr. crandall
OPINION

AFib Treatment Reduces Dementia Risk

Wednesday, 26 July 2023

A procedure to restore normal heart rhythm is more effective than medications for reducing dementia risk in people with the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Previous studies have shown that AFib is associated with increased risk of dementia. A new study assessed whether catheter ablation and medications for AFib reduced that risk.

In catheter ablation, doctors insert a tube through a blood vessel to the heart to pinpoint the source of the arrhythmia and then use radiofrequency energy to inactivate or isolate the affected area. Researchers analyzed data on patients in South Korea who were diagnosed with AFib between 2005 and 2015, including more than 9,100 who had catheter ablation and nearly 18,000 who were treated with medications. During a 12-year follow-up, catheter ablation reduced the incidence of dementia by 27 percent compared to medication.

When researchers focused on specific types of dementia, they found that ablation was associated with a 23 percent lower incidence of Alzheimer’s compared to medications and a 50 percent decrease in vascular dementia.

After patients who suffered a stroke during follow-up were removed from the analysis, ablation was still significantly associated with a reduced risk of overall dementia and of vascular dementia, but a statistically insignificant reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

