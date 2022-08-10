×
Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

How to Take Aspirin Safely

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 10 August 2022 04:41 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

People who fall into the secondary prevention group (heart attack survivors or those with diagnosed heart disease) for which aspirin is recommended should take one low-dose (81 mg) aspirin daily. If you don’t have low-dose aspirin, you can break a regular aspirin in half — but most people find it more convenient to keep both low-dose and regular aspirin on hand.

For those without a history of heart disease, instead of a daily dose I recommend taking aspirin just two or three times a week.

It’s best to take the aspirin in the morning, as that’s when most heart attacks occur. And it should be taken with food, so breakfast time is perfect.

If you think you could be having a heart attack, chew and swallow two regular (325 mg) aspirin to get it working in your system quickly. Uncoated pills work best, but use any that you have on hand. If you only have low-dose aspirin, take about five.

Lastly, talk to your doctor about the use of aspirin if you are on a prescription blood thinner. A study published in March found that 5.7 percent of patients who experienced a bleeding incident were on both a prescription blood thinner and aspirin, compared to 3.3 percent who were on the blood thinner alone.

People who fall into the secondary prevention group for which aspirin is recommended should take one low-dose (81 mg) aspirin daily.
