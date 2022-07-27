×
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Show Full Bio
Tags: arthritis | glucosamine | heart disease

Joint Pain Supplement Aids Heart Health

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. Wednesday, 27 July 2022 04:22 PM EDT

Glucosamine has long been used as a supplement to help ease the joint pain of arthritis, but research suggests its anti-inflammatory properties might also lower heart disease risk.

According to a lifestyle survey involving more than 466,000 British men and women who had not been diagnosed with heart disease, taking the supplement was associated with a 15 percent lower risk for heart disease over a seven-year period.

Glucosamine was also tied to a drop of between 9 percent and 22 percent for experiencing coronary artery disease, stroke, and/or a heart disease-related death.

In the survey, respondents were asked to provide information on an array of lifestyle choices, including diet, medication use, alcohol habits, and smoking status. Age, gender, race, and household income were also factored into the equation.

Glucosamine’s association with diminished heart disease risk held up even after accounting for all such factors, the study authors said.

