How to Prevent Arrhythmias

When the heart’s electrical system goes haywire, there is no single, simple cure. The best thing you can do is keep your heart healthy with lifestyle choices that help you avoid an irregular heartbeat.

And because the body has a remarkable ability to respond to healthy habits, it is never too late to develop them.

Here are some tips for preventing arrhythmias:

Be aware of your heartbeat. If you notice that certain activities, like strenuous exercise, seem to upset the rhythm of your heart, it’s best to avoid them.

Pay attention to what you consume. Many people find that their arrhythmia will stop completely if they avoid coffee, tea, chocolate, soft drinks, and alcohol.

If you smoke, quit. If you can’t quit on your own, talk to your doctor about strategies, medications, or programs to help you break the habit.

Avoid stress and anxiety. Stress is a silent killer; learning to manage it is one of the best things you can do for your heart.

Maintain a healthy weight. Being overweight increases your risk of heart disease and heart arrythmias. Healthy weight loss can help to manage symptoms of atrial fibrillation and may improve the results of catheter ablation.

You should also keep blood pressure and cholesterol levels under control by:

• Eating a heart-healthy diet

• Exercising daily

• Making sure you follow recommendations if you’re on blood thinning medications

• Making sure your doctor monitors you to ensure your condition is under control

In addition, you can take supplements that smooth your heartbeat:

• Multivitamin

• Fish oil

• Magnesium