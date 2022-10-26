×
Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

What is Aortic Stenosis?

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 26 October 2022 04:31 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

The aortic valve is one of the heart’s four valves, which basically act as gates to keep blood flowing in the right direction through the heart and out into the body. But over the years, the aortic valve can become stiff and calcified, much like the hinge of a screen door that becomes rusty.

When this happens, the aortic valve can no longer close properly and some blood leaks backward in the heart. This condition, called aortic stenosis, usually occurs around the time patients reach age 70.

About 2.5 million people in the United States suffer from aortic stenosis. People who are diagnosed with mild-to-moderate aortic stenosis can usually live without symptoms for years by taking medication.

A normal aortic valve has a three-to-four square centimeter opening. But when it becomes stiff, it shrinks.

Symptoms usually begin to appear when the opening dwindles to one square centimeter. The result is that the heart begins to overwork, leading to heart failure and a dangerous prognosis.

When the symptoms of aortic stenosis become severe, average survival is only three years. Symptoms of aortic stenosis include:

• Chest pain or tightness (angina)

• Feeling faint or even fainting with exertion

• Shortness of breath, especially with exertion

• Fatigue, especially during times of increased activity

• Heart palpitations

