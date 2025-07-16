Heavy Drinking Linked to Fat Around Heart

Heavy drinkers can develop fat around the heart (pericardial fat), which is associated with increased risk of heart disease. Researchers also linked heavy drinking to excess fat around the liver and kidneys.

Alcohol affects how the body handles fat, said lead researcher Dr. Richard Kazibwe, an assistant professor of internal medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. “Alcohol can influence metabolism. It can also influence hormones that lead to the distribution of fat.”

Researchers collected data on more than 6,700 people from the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis. Volunteers who identified as never drinkers, former drinkers, light drinkers (less than one drink daily), moderate drinkers (one to two drinks a day), heavy drinkers (more than two drinks a day), or binge drinkers (five or more drinks in a single day).

Kazibwe’s team found that heavy drinkers and binge drinkers had significant fat around the heart compared to those who never drank alcohol. They also had fat around the liver and kidneys.

The lowest fat levels were seen in light to moderate drinkers.