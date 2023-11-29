×
Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

OPINION

Four Ways to Lose Weight After 50

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. By Wednesday, 29 November 2023 04:39 PM EST

As we age, our metabolism slows down, stress builds up causing hormone imbalances, and we tend to be more sedentary, leading to age-related weight gain. The good news is that there are steps you can take to lose those extra pounds:

1. Boost muscle mass. Muscle is more metabolically active than fat, meaning it burns more energy. But by the age of 50, we lose 10 percent of our muscle mass. Strength training with weights or resistance bands three times a week, combined with aerobic activity, will build muscle and burn calories.

2. Change your routine. When you challenge your body in a new way, you build more muscle mass and burn more calories. If you’ve been following the same fitness regimen for decades, shake things up with something new. Experts also suggest eating protein at every meal to increase both muscle mass and boost metabolism.

3. Control hormone swings. As we age, our levels of estrogen and testosterone decline, which makes us store fat. Excess sugar also disrupts insulin levels in the body, which can affect other hormones. To fight back, cut down on refined sugars and starches, and stick to protein and whole foods.

4. Get enough sleep. Research shows a consistent relationship between sleep and weight gain. Studies have found that people who are sleep-deprived not only eat more the next day, they also reach for higher calorie foods. And lack of sleep affects the balance of the body’s hunger hormones.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


As we age, our metabolism slows down, stress builds up causing hormone imbalances, and we tend to be more sedentary, leading to age-related weight gain.
Newsmax Media, Inc.

