Atrial Fibrillation May Increase Dementia Risk

We know stroke and heart failure are major risks from atrial fibrillation, but more attention is now being paid to how the condition affects brain health, particularly with respect to cognition, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers have actually been tracing this association for years.

A large U.K. study found that atrial fibrillation is associated with a 45 percent greater risk of mild cognitive impairment, which is an early stage of cognitive decline that sometimes indicates a dementia-related disease.

The study appeared in the journal JACC: Advances.