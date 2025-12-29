WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Chauncey W. Crandall, M.D., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Chauncey W. Crandall, author of Dr. Crandall’s Heart Health Report newsletter, is chief of the Cardiac Transplant Program at the world-renowned Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He practices interventional, vascular, and transplant cardiology. Dr. Crandall received his post-graduate training at Yale University School of Medicine, where he also completed three years of research in the Cardiovascular Surgery Division. Dr. Crandall regularly lectures nationally and internationally on preventive cardiology, cardiology healthcare of the elderly, healing, interventional cardiology, and heart transplants. Known as the “Christian physician,” Dr. Crandall has been heralded for his values and message of hope to all his heart patients.

Tags: afib | heart failure | dementia | dr. crandall
OPINION

Atrial Fibrillation May Increase Dementia Risk

Chauncey Crandall, M.D. Tuesday, 30 December 2025 03:11 PM EST

We know stroke and heart failure are major risks from atrial fibrillation, but more attention is now being paid to how the condition affects brain health, particularly with respect to cognition, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers have actually been tracing this association for years.

A large U.K. study found that atrial fibrillation is associated with a 45 percent greater risk of mild cognitive impairment, which is an early stage of cognitive decline that sometimes indicates a dementia-related disease.

The study appeared in the journal JACC: Advances.

Dr-Crandall
