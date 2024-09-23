WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Zinc Supplementation Slows Alzheimer's

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 24 September 2024

For a study of Alzheimer’s disease, researchers compared mice fed a zinc-sufficient diet to a group of mice fed a diet that was 10 times lower in zinc. The scientists reported that the zinc-deficient mice had Alzheimer’s-like memory deficits and elevated inflammation. Zinc supplementation was found to lower the inflammatory markers.

The authors concluded in the Journal of Neuroscience, “This research suggests that zinc status is linked to inflammatory reactivity and may be modified in people to reduce the risk and slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.”

Alzheimer’s is increasing dramatically. By 2050, it’s estimated that 152 million people worldwide will be suffering from the disease. We all know someone who suffered or who is currently suffering from it.

Conventional medicine has utterly failed in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The drugs prescribed for it simply don’t work. Alzheimer’s disease can best be managed by employing a holistic approach that rectifies nutrient and hormonal deficiencies, and lowers the levels of toxic substances such as mercury, lead, cadmium, aluminum, arsenic, pesticides, insecticides, and herbicides.

Not surprisingly, this study found that zinc deficiency resulted in increased inflammation in the brain.

Zinc is an essential nutrient that we can’t live without. In fact, more than 10 percent of the body’s proteins depend on zinc. It’s needed for membrane stability and for proper immune system function.

Zinc is also essential for detoxification of heavy metals and other contaminants. It’s important to optimize levels of all micronutrients, including zinc.

I suggest working with a holistic healthcare practitioner who can properly test and recommend treatment for nutrient and hormonal imbalances.




