Whey Protein Improves Diabetes

An article in the British Medical Journal Open Diabetes Research and Care described a randomized, placebo-controlled crossover study of 18 Type 2 diabetics with a median age of 50 who either drank 15 grams of whey protein or a nutrient-depleted placebo beverage 10 minutes before breakfast, lunch, and dinner over a seven-day period. Their glucose was continuously monitored by a device.

The supplementation with whey protein reduced the prevalence of high blood sugar by 18 percent to 19 percent. The average 24-hour blood sugar concentrations were lower among those taking the whey protein.

The authors summarized, “Consuming a novel premeal [whey] protein before each meal reduces the prevalence of daily hyperglycemia, thereby enabling a greater amount of time spent in [a normal blood sugar range] over 7days of free-living in people with Type 2 diabetes.”

Americans are not healthy. We have far too much obesity and diabetes. If we don’t get this problem under control, we will suffer greatly as a country.

The reason we have so many people with diabetes is simple; we eat a lot of poor quality foods that contain too many refined carbohydrates and too much refined sugar. Carbohydrates need to be balanced with protein and fat. The most simple dietary advice I can give someone is to avoid all refined food sources, especially those with refined sugar added.

More information about a healthy diet can be found in my book, The Guide to Healthy Eating.