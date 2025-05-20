WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

OPINION

Whey Protein Improves Diabetes

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 20 May 2025 04:23 PM EDT

An article in the British Medical Journal Open Diabetes Research and Care described a randomized, placebo-controlled crossover study of 18 Type 2 diabetics with a median age of 50 who either drank 15 grams of whey protein or a nutrient-depleted placebo beverage 10 minutes before breakfast, lunch, and dinner over a seven-day period. Their glucose was continuously monitored by a device.

The supplementation with whey protein reduced the prevalence of high blood sugar by 18 percent to 19 percent. The average 24-hour blood sugar concentrations were lower among those taking the whey protein.

The authors summarized, “Consuming a novel premeal [whey] protein before each meal reduces the prevalence of daily hyperglycemia, thereby enabling a greater amount of time spent in [a normal blood sugar range] over 7days of free-living in people with Type 2 diabetes.”

Americans are not healthy. We have far too much obesity and diabetes. If we don’t get this problem under control, we will suffer greatly as a country.

The reason we have so many people with diabetes is simple; we eat a lot of poor quality foods that contain too many refined carbohydrates and too much refined sugar. Carbohydrates need to be balanced with protein and fat. The most simple dietary advice I can give someone is to avoid all refined food sources, especially those with refined sugar added.

More information about a healthy diet can be found in my book, The Guide to Healthy Eating.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 20 May 2025 04:23 PM
