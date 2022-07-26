×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: vitamins | minerals | supplements | medical school

Med Student Proven Wrong

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 26 July 2022 04:30 PM EDT

When I was in medical school, I remember arguing with my mother-in-law Shirley about whether anyone needs to take vitamin and mineral supplements.

Shirley was a big proponent of Adelle Davis, who was an advocate for better health through nutrition. Davis wrote four bestselling books that encouraged Americans to eat a healthier diet. My mother-in-law frequently quoted Adelle Davis to me, and advised me that people should take supplements like vitamin C.

At that time, my typical response to Shirley was that the only thing nutritional supplements were good for was causing expensive urine.

When I think back to some of my comments to Shirley and others (including patients) that brought up similar ideas, I cringe. At that time, I thought modern medicine had all the answers. I had been taught that nutritional deficiencies were a thing of the past.

How wrong I was.

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 04:30 PM
