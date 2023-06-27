×
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Vitamin C Reduces Cold Risk

Researchers in the Republic of Korea conducted a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind trial on soldiers who enlisted in the Korea Army Training Centre to see if vitamin C supplements could help prevent the common cold.

The subjects took either vitamin C (2,000 mg three times per day) or placebo for 30 days and were monitored for symptoms. Out of 1,444 subjects, 695 received vitamin C. That group had a 20 percent lower chance of contracting a cold than the placebo group. The benefit was greater among those who had never smoked.

The authors concluded, “Vitamin C intake [reduced] common colds in Korean army soldiers. Our results may serve as a basis for introducing military healthcare policies that can provide vitamin C supplementation for military personnel in basic military training.”

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient — we can’t produce it in our bodies and we can’t live without it. Therefore, we must ingest an adequate amount from our diet.

Like other vitamins and minerals, the vitamin C content in our food supply has been declining over the last few decades. Not surprisingly, vitamin C levels in patients I have tested over the last 20 years have been mostly suboptimal.

Vitamin C helps the immune system recover faster from an infection. I suggest taking 3,000 mg to 5,000 mg per day of vitamin C to saturate the red and white blood cells.

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient — we can’t produce it in our bodies and we can’t live without it. Therefore, we must ingest an adequate amount from our diet.
