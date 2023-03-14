Who Is Susceptible to B6 Deficiency?

Because our food supply has declining levels of vitamin B6, we are all susceptible to vitamin B6 deficiency. Yet certain groups of people seem to be at a higher risk.

I have written many times about autoimmune disorders, which are conditions that cause the body to produce antibodies that attack its own cells. In the last 40 years, autoimmune disorders have increased at epidemic rates.

Patients who suffer from autoimmune disorders — such as rheumatoid arthritis, celiac disease, Crohn’s disease, and inflammatory bowel diseases — have an increased risk of vitamin B6 deficiency.

Celiac disease occurs when the bowel lining is severely affected by the protein gluten, which is found in grains such as wheat, barley, and rye. In cases of celiac disease and some other inflammatory bowel illnesses, poor absorption of vitamin B6 can occur. That’s because vitamin B6 is absorbed in the small intestine.

Naturally, illnesses of the small intestine often lead to nutrient imbalances, including vitamin B6 deficiency.

Drinking too much alcohol can also cause B6 deficiency, along with other imbalances such as vitamin B1 (thiamine) deficiency. In addition, kidney failure often results in nutrient imbalances, including vitamin B6 deficiency.