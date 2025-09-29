Vitamin B3 Boosts Mitochondrial Function

A study in the journal Science Advances looked at the association between vitamin B3 supplements (nicotinamide riboside) and mitochondrial function, especially regarding obesity and metabolic syndrome.

The authors recruited 20 identical twin pairs and gave them increasing doses of vitamin B3 for five months, starting at 250 mg per day and gradually increasing the dose to 1,000 mg per day over five months.

Supplementation improved mitochondrial numbers, muscle cell differentiation, and gut microflora composition. Furthermore, the vitamin B3 improved stem cell function and DNA methylation. However, it did not affect obesity markers.

Mitochondria are cells’ power-generating organelles, which produce energy molecules called adenosine triphosphate (ATP) to meet the body’s needs.

Vitamins B3 and B2 are the cofactors necessary for fueling ATP synthesis. Both are water-soluble, safe, and relatively inexpensive.

This study found modest doses of vitamin B3 improved not only mitochondrial function but also improved gut microflora.