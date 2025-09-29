WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: vitamin b3 | mitochondria | energy | dr. brownstein
Vitamin B3 Boosts Mitochondrial Function

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 30 September 2025

A study in the journal Science Advances looked at the association between vitamin B3 supplements (nicotinamide riboside) and mitochondrial function, especially regarding obesity and metabolic syndrome.

The authors recruited 20 identical twin pairs and gave them increasing doses of vitamin B3 for five months, starting at 250 mg per day and gradually increasing the dose to 1,000 mg per day over five months.

Supplementation improved mitochondrial numbers, muscle cell differentiation, and gut microflora composition. Furthermore, the vitamin B3 improved stem cell function and DNA methylation. However, it did not affect obesity markers.

Mitochondria are cells’ power-generating organelles, which produce energy molecules called adenosine triphosphate (ATP) to meet the body’s needs.

Vitamins B3 and B2 are the cofactors necessary for fueling ATP synthesis. Both are water-soluble, safe, and relatively inexpensive.

This study found modest doses of vitamin B3 improved not only mitochondrial function but also improved gut microflora.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Brownstein
2025-04-30
Tuesday, 30 September 2025 12:04 PM
