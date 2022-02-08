×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: vitamin b | dementia | alzheimers homocysteine

Link Between Nutritional Deficiencies and Dementia

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 08 February 2022 04:27 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Vitamin B12 deficiency is known to cause memory difficulties and dementia, particularly in older people. That’s because it helps maintain healthy nerve tissue. Therefore, deficiency results in the degeneration of nerve cells and tissues.

Because B12 deficiency causes degeneration of nerve tissues, it’s important to maintain high levels in the mid to later adult years. If deficiency persists for too long, the neurological consequences may not be reversible.

Studies have shown that vitamin B12 therapy does not reverse Alzheimer’s disease. Vitamin B12 is safe and effective for preventing neurological decline, improving energy levels, and enhancing brain function.

For elderly people, B12 shots can provide remarkable results, regardless of initial levels. I frequently use vitamin B12 shots in my practice, and I have taught hundreds of patients to administer injections on their own. For most patients, I suggest injecting 1 cc of hydroxy B12 twice per week.

More information about Vitamin B12 can be found in my book, Vitamin B12 for Health.

Other B vitamin deficiencies, including folate, are also associated with dementia. One study found a direct association between Alzheimer’s and low folate (vitamin B9).

In addition, elevated homocysteine levels are linked to Alzheimer’s disease. Homocysteine is a protein produced in the body that is very sensitive to deficiencies of vitamins B12, B6, and folate. People should check their homocysteine levels on a yearly basis after age 50 because elevated levels are associated with heart disease and Alzheimer’s.

In fact, a study on homocysteine and Alzheimer’s published in the New England Journal of Medicine concluded, “An increased plasma homocysteine level is a strong, independent risk factor for the development of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.”

Elevated levels of homocysteine can often be treated with high doses of vitamins B12 and B6, and folic acid

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
Vitamin B12 deficiency is known to cause memory difficulties and dementia, particularly in older people. That’s because it helps maintain healthy nerve tissue. Therefore, deficiency results in the degeneration of nerve cells and tissues.
vitamin b, dementia, alzheimers homocysteine
293
2022-27-08
Tuesday, 08 February 2022 04:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved