Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Tags: viruses | covid | heart failure | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Viruses Can Cause Heart Problems

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 09 April 2024 04:33 PM EDT

Viruses are a well-known cause of heart problems, including heart failure. Any viral illness or any other illness that causes an increase in body temperature leads to excess stress on the heart.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been shown to cause heart problems such as myocarditis and pericarditis. These illnesses can lead to a diagnosis of heart failure.

Unfortunately, the vaccines for COVID-19 are also associated with increased risk for myocarditis and pericarditis.

Other viruses that can cause heart failure include influenza viruses, coxsackie, Epstein-Barr, cytomegalovirus, herpes viruses, and HIV.

Congestive heart failure is increasing at rates far faster than the aging of our population can explain. I believe we use far too many unnecessary medications, including statins, which is leading to this increase.

More information about statins can be found in my book, The Statin Disaster.

Americans are not a healthy population. Simply put, we are too heavy, take too many prescription and over-the-counter medications, and do not exercise enough. If we ate a healthier diet, exercised daily, and corrected nutritional and hormonal deficiencies, we could reverse the rising rate of heart disease along with other serious chronic illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension.

I see the results of following a holistic lifestyle in my patients on a daily basis. My best suggestion is to find a holistic healthcare provider who can help you achieve your optimal health.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Brownstein
Tuesday, 09 April 2024 04:33 PM
