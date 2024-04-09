Viruses Can Cause Heart Problems

Viruses are a well-known cause of heart problems, including heart failure. Any viral illness or any other illness that causes an increase in body temperature leads to excess stress on the heart.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been shown to cause heart problems such as myocarditis and pericarditis. These illnesses can lead to a diagnosis of heart failure.

Unfortunately, the vaccines for COVID-19 are also associated with increased risk for myocarditis and pericarditis.

Other viruses that can cause heart failure include influenza viruses, coxsackie, Epstein-Barr, cytomegalovirus, herpes viruses, and HIV.

Congestive heart failure is increasing at rates far faster than the aging of our population can explain. I believe we use far too many unnecessary medications, including statins, which is leading to this increase.

Americans are not a healthy population. Simply put, we are too heavy, take too many prescription and over-the-counter medications, and do not exercise enough. If we ate a healthier diet, exercised daily, and corrected nutritional and hormonal deficiencies, we could reverse the rising rate of heart disease along with other serious chronic illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension.

I see the results of following a holistic lifestyle in my patients on a daily basis. My best suggestion is to find a holistic healthcare provider who can help you achieve your optimal health.