Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Like Mom Said: Eat Your Fruits and Veggies

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 17 June 2025 04:25 PM EDT

A study in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition looked at the changes in cardiometabolic risk factors in a middle-age Mediterranean population at high risk for cardiovascular disease. Scientists studied 6,647 subjects via data collection over one year. Fruit and vegetable intake was estimated using a food questionnaire in order to determine the association between one-year changes in fruit/vegetable intake and cardiometabolic risk factors.

Eating more fruits and vegetables was associated with a decrease in blood sugar, body weight, and waist circumference. The change in diet was also found to correlate with a decrease in triglycerides.

Our mothers were right when they told us to eat our fruits and vegetables. The Standard American Diet (SAD) is truly sad because it contains too many refined foods such as sugar, flour, salt, and oils. We need to eat healthy, unrefined foods.

That’s because the refining process removes vital nutrients from food. It’s done so that food products can sit on the shelves for long periods of time, increasing profit margins.

Unfortunately, it’s also detrimental to your health. Fresh fruits and vegetables, on the other hand, contain an abundance of healthy nutrients.

Four or more servings of fresh fruit and vegetables should be part of your diet.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


