Newsmax Health
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Big Pharma's Influence on Vaccines

David Brownstein, M.D. Tuesday, 29 March 2022

The main profiteers of the flu vaccine are Big Pharma and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s because the CDC holds patents on numerous vaccines, including the influenza vaccine, rotavirus, and Hepatitis A.

But the CDC is supposed to make independent analyses of the need for vaccinations. Instead, when the CDC recommends a vaccine, it is likely to be added to the vaccine schedule for 330 million Americans.

Folks, this is really big business. And the people at the CDC voting on whether to recommend a vaccine often have common interests with Big Pharma.

How in the world can the CDC provide accurate and independent assessments if it has such conflicts of interest?

Perhaps you could make a case for vaccinating the entire population if the flu vaccine was nearly 100 percent effective. But that is far from the case.

The main profiteers of the flu vaccine are Big Pharma and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
